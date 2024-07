Miles Zuniga of Fastball performed "America", "Hummingbird" and "Grey Sky Blue" from the band's latest album 'Sonic Ranch' at a beach house turned studio in Florida for WMOT's 2024 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch the performance below.

