Watch LIVE: Tommy Prine and Lonesome Joy for WMOT's Wired In Series on July 26th at 7 p.m. CST

Next Wednesday, Tommy Prine and Lonesome Joy are performing at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Tune in to NPR Livesessions to watch the live broadcast for FREE, or watch via the web player below. Listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

A limited number of tickets will be available to the public.

Want a guaranteed seat? Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive shows each month. Learn more about becoming a member here.