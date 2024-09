Watch the 2024 AMERICANAFEST Day Stage LIVE

WMOT is excited to partner with NPR Music and World Café to present the AMERICANAFEST Day Stage at Eastside Bowl from September 18th through September 20th, 2024.

Watch the live broadcast daily from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM CDT via the players below or on YouTube.

The Day Stage is open to all WMOT members and AMERICANAFEST pass holders. Learn more about becoming a WMOT member here.

Wednesday, September 18th

12:00 PM - Lizzie No

1:00 PM - Paul Thorn

2:00 PM - Shemekia Copeland

3:00 PM - Oliver Wood

4:00 PM - Cris Jacobs

Thursday, September 19th

12:00 PM - Melissa Carper

1:00 PM - Uncle Lucius

2:00 PM - Chris Smither

3:00 PM - Leyla McCalla

4:00 PM - Sam Morrow

Friday, September 20th

12:00 PM - Alisa Amador

1:00 PM - Wonder Women of Country

2:00 PM - Ruth Moody

3:00 PM - The Cactus Blossoms

4:00 PM - Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones