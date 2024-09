Host Jessie Scott sits down with The Lone Bellow to discuss their 2024 AMERICANAFEST plans, presenting at last year's Americana Music Awards and recording the beginnings of their upcoming record in Muscle Shoals, AL.

The trio also performed "Honey," "Wherever Your Heart Is," and "Cost of Living."

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.