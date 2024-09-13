Mansion Sessions with Chloe Kimes

WMOT's own Chloe Kimes (social media and weekend host) is a talented songwriter traveling the road paved by John Hartford and Tom T. Hall. Her witty song "Coors Light" went viral this year, and she's been touring more than ever.

Watch her perform "Stand to Gain" and "Cherry Lime" for WMOT's secret Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Stay tuned, we have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.