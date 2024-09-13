© 2024 WMOT
Mansion Sessions with Chloe Kimes

Published September 13, 2024

WMOT's own Chloe Kimes (social media and weekend host) is a talented songwriter traveling the road paved by John Hartford and Tom T. Hall. Her witty song "Coors Light" went viral this year, and she's been touring more than ever.

Watch her perform "Stand to Gain" and "Cherry Lime" for WMOT's secret Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Stay tuned, we have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
Related Content
  • Roots Radio News
    Introducing The Mansion Sessions
    Many of you have joined us for Roots On The Rivers, our boutique summer festival at the historic Two Rivers Mansion. For three years running, we’ve welcomed slates of exceptional artists from across the Americana spectrum to play nice, long sets on a great-sounding stage. The setting - the grounds of a 150-year-old antebellum home built by one of Nashville’s founding fathers - is relaxed, shady and ideal for our community to gather, converse, listen, and meet the artists. But what you don’t know, dear radio friends, is that behind the scenes at this year’s ROTR, on June 1, while the likes of Elizabeth Cook, Devon Gilfillian and Chatham County Line rocked the main stage, our crack audio/video crew produced a parallel, private concert.
  • Video
    Mansion Sessions with Chuck Mead and the Stalwarts
    Chuck Mead kicks off our secret Mansion Sessions with 2 acoustic songs recorded live from Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.
  • Finally Friday Radio Replay
    Finally Friday 4-21-23
    Featuring The Woods, John David Kent & Chole Kimes