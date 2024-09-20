Mansion Sessions with Chatham County Line

Chatham County Line launched as a suit-wearing bluegrass band, and their evolution over 25 years has been smart and enriching, resulting in 2020’s lovely Strange Fascination and 2024’s exhilarating Hiyo.

Watch them perform "Right On Time" and "Lone Ranger" for WMOT's Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Stay tuned. We have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.