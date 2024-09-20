© 2024 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mansion Sessions with Chatham County Line

WMOT
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Chatham County Line launched as a suit-wearing bluegrass band, and their evolution over 25 years has been smart and enriching, resulting in 2020’s lovely Strange Fascination and 2024’s exhilarating Hiyo.

Watch them perform "Right On Time" and "Lone Ranger" for WMOT's Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Stay tuned. We have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
Tags
Video Specialty ProgrammingMansion SessionsChatham County Line
Related Content
  • Video
    Mansion Sessions with Chloe Kimes
    Chloe Kimes performs "Stand to Gain" and "Cherry Lime" for WMOT's secret Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.
  • Video
    Mansion Sessions with Chuck Mead and the Stalwarts
    Chuck Mead kicks off our secret Mansion Sessions with 2 acoustic songs recorded live from Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.
  • Roots Radio News
    Introducing The Mansion Sessions
    Many of you have joined us for Roots On The Rivers, our boutique summer festival at the historic Two Rivers Mansion. For three years running, we’ve welcomed slates of exceptional artists from across the Americana spectrum to play nice, long sets on a great-sounding stage. The setting - the grounds of a 150-year-old antebellum home built by one of Nashville’s founding fathers - is relaxed, shady and ideal for our community to gather, converse, listen, and meet the artists. But what you don’t know, dear radio friends, is that behind the scenes at this year’s ROTR, on June 1, while the likes of Elizabeth Cook, Devon Gilfillian and Chatham County Line rocked the main stage, our crack audio/video crew produced a parallel, private concert.