Mansion Sessions with Denitia

WMOT
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Houston native makes a “sonic world” with emotionally connected songs at the core. She’s a Black Opry alum who made 2024’s CMT Next Women Of Country list and debuted on the Grand Ole Opry this summer. Her latest album is Sunset Drive.

Watch Denitia perform "Back to You" and "Gettin' Over" live inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

We have a new Mansion Session releasing every Friday until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
