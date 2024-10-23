Watch WMOT's Public Radio Music Day 2024 Livestream

Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with WMOT by watching live in-studio sessions from Brenna MacMillan, Andrew Leahey, Rosie Flores, and Drew Holcomb.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

9 a.m. - Brenna MacMillan

12 p.m. - Andrew Leahey

3 p.m. - Rosie Flores

6 p.m. - Drew Holcomb

This year’s celebration is especially exciting for us because it lands in the middle of our 2024 Fall Fund Drive, and it’s the first one broadcasting from our new satellite studio in East Nashville. Our amazing team has built out a performance space with top grade audio and video capabilities, plus a separate broadcast booth for live DJ shows and on-air interviews.

We could not be more excited to bring our thing to the heart of Music City’s most creative zip code, and this week we’ll be truly taking advantage of the facility for the first time.

