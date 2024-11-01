© 2024 WMOT
Mansion Sessions with Farmer Jason

WMOT
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

The eternally scorching Jason Ringenberg loves to step away from his rock and roll self and give back to families, and the next generation of music fans with his charming Farmer Jason shows.

Watch Farmer Jason perform "Punk Rock Skunk" and "The Tractor Goes Chug, Chug, Chug" for WMOT's Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

We have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
