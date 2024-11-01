Mansion Sessions with Farmer Jason

The eternally scorching Jason Ringenberg loves to step away from his rock and roll self and give back to families, and the next generation of music fans with his charming Farmer Jason shows.

Watch Farmer Jason perform "Punk Rock Skunk" and "The Tractor Goes Chug, Chug, Chug" for WMOT's Mansion Sessions, recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

