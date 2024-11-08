© 2024 WMOT
Mansion Sessions with Darrin Bradbury

Published November 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

During this year's Roots on the Rivers festival, Darrin Bradbury, an iconoclastic East Nashville songwriter and prose stylist, was one of our “buskers” this year who strolled through the crowd with plenty of soul but no amplification.

In addition, he also performed "Brand New Coat of Saints" and "Neely's Bend" inside the historic Two Rivers Mansion for our backstage Mansion Sessions video series. Check out the full performance below.

Our final Mansion Session of 2024 will premiere next Friday, November 15th, with Elizabeth Cook. You can watch all 11 performances here or on our NPR Live Sessions page.
