Andrew Leahey joins host Ana Lee for an in-depth interview about his upcoming album, musical influences, and how a Roger Clyne concert changed his life.

Leahey also performed acoustic versions of "Phosphorescent", "Porcelain and Plastic", and "The One That Got Away Came Back" from his upcoming album 'Kick, Move, Shake'.

Recorded on October 23, 2024 for WMOT's 2024 Public Radio Music Day celebration.