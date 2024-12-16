Words & Music with William Prince

William Prince sat down with host Jessie Scott at the WMOT studio for a special holiday edition of Words & Music. The two discuss the making of Prince's recently released Christmas album, 'The Sound of Christmas', which consists of original holiday tunes. Prince also reflects on his career through personal and professional milestones like meeting his hero, Emmylou Harris.

Prince performed "Don't Go Leaving Me (It's Christmas Eve)", "The Sound of Christmas", and "All I Know" which was recently featured on the show Yellowstone.

