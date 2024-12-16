© 2024 WMOT
Words & Music with William Prince

WMOT
Published December 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

William Prince sat down with host Jessie Scott at the WMOT studio for a special holiday edition of Words & Music. The two discuss the making of Prince's recently released Christmas album, 'The Sound of Christmas', which consists of original holiday tunes. Prince also reflects on his career through personal and professional milestones like meeting his hero, Emmylou Harris.

Prince performed "Don't Go Leaving Me (It's Christmas Eve)", "The Sound of Christmas", and "All I Know" which was recently featured on the show Yellowstone.

Watch the full performance above or on our new YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music episodes plus clips from this year's best live performances.
Related Content
  • Roots Radio News
    William Prince, From The Native Heart Of Canada
    Craig Havighurst
    William Prince grew up on country and gospel music in rural Manitoba on the Peguis First Nation reserve, getting a grounding from his minister/musician father. Now Prince is a musical minister of sorts, making a strong mark on north American folk music with his sincerity, gravitas and beautiful baritone voice. His formal debut won Canada's JUNO Award for best contemporary folk album, and his twin releases in 2020 were well attuned to the spiritual yearning of the pandemic lockdown. Now Stand In The Joy, produced by Dave Cobb, is a rich portrait of contentment and gratitude.
  • William Prince: Tiny Desk Concert
    Lars Gotrich
    The singer-songwriter performs songs that swoon at the wonders of love, but also deep partnership.