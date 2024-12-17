2025 Grammy Nominee Special

As we close the year out, for me, it is always accompanied by an accounting of where we have been as we head into the future. It is sheer serendipity that The Grammys come so close to the beginning of the new year, which to my mind is a perfect placement for resolution. This year they take place in Los Angeles on Sunday February 2nd.

You know, every year when they are announced we know that the American Roots Field will be well represented for WMOT airplay, but it is always a delight to see the spill over in far flung categories, which happens every year; Country, Rock, Liner Notes, and the rest. This year we have lots of artists to celebrate, made ever sweeter by the moments we have shared with the artists themselves and you. We put a video list together this year, as we have had time with Sierra Ferrell, Shemekia Copeland, Sarah Jarosz, Maggie Rose, Dan Tyminski, Joe Bonamassa, Ruthie Foster, Little Feat, Aoife O'Donovan, and Sue Foley. We wish them, and the rest of the nominees great good luck, as we present this playlist to you.

And be sure to listen this evening at 7pm CDT for our Grammy Nominees Tuesday Night Special.