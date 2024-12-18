Wired In with Ron Pope and Amythyst Kiah

Last week, indie folk star Ron Pope and daring East Tennessee Americana songwriter Amythyst Kiah closed out the 2024 Wired In season with songs from their latest albums.

You can watch the full playlist below or directly on our YouTube channel, where you can find more highlights from this year's Wired In events.

