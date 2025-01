Mindy Smith and Ray Benson rang in the new year with live sessions at the WMOT Studio before their Wired In show earlier this month.

Smith performed "Every Once in a While" and "Jericho" from her latest album 'Quiet Town'.

Ray Benson (featuring special guest Joshua Hedley on fiddle) performed "Sundown" and "Boogie Back to Texas".

Check out their sets below or on YouTube, where you can find more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.