This week's AmericanaFest Replay features Paul Thorn performing the title track of his new record 'Life Is Just A Vapor' and the aptly titled "I Guess I'll Just Stay Married".

Thorn also shared the story behind his new song, which involves John Prine, ice cream, and a DoubleTree hotel suite.

Watch clips from his performance using the players below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find the full-length Day Stage livestream.