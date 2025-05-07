Words & Music with Larkin Poe

Larkin Poe is this week's guest on Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their favorite songs.

The duo performed "If God Is A Woman", "Little Bit", and "Mockingbird" from their latest record, Bloom. In an interview with Jessie Scott, Megan and Rebecca reflect on their 15-year journey as a band, honing their style, and how it led to self-releasing and self-producing the Bloom.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.