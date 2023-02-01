FBI searched Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document probe

Updated February 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

The FBI searched President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement.

Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation."

No documents with classified markings were found during the search, Bauer said later Wednesday, though "some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president" were taken by the DOJ for further review. The search went from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The Rehoboth search is the latest in a series of developments that have unfolded over the past three months surrounding classified documents found in the president's belongings. The Justice Department assigned former Maryland Attorney General Robert Hur as special counsel to oversee the investigation into how they got there.

Hur's work has officially begun and his DOJ website is now live. The Justice Department has no further comment on Hur's activities or the FBI's search of Biden's Rehoboth home.

Biden's lawyers had searched the Rehoboth vacation home last month as part of a review and did not find any classified documents.

The search comes a few weeks after federal agents searched Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., for more than 12 hours, where they found classified documents. Last month his lawyers said they had discovered among personal and political papers "a small number" of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings. White House counsel Richard Sauber said the Justice Department was notified and that Biden and his legal team were cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice.

In November some classified documents were found in November at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank office in Washington, D.C., that Biden used for about three years.

