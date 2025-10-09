WMOT Member Benefits and FAQs

WMOT Member Benefits

WMOT Members make up the largest source of WMOT's budget. In addition to access 24/7 to Americana music on the radio, streaming at WMOT.org or the WMOT app members receive the following:

The WMOT weekly e-newsletter with exclusive offers, including:

Access to pre-sales for concerts

Discounts to local arts and culture events

Ticket giveaway contests

Member discounts for the annual Roots on the Rivers Music Festival

Invitations to the annual AmericanaFest Day Stage



Thank-you gifts - based on the level of your donation WMOT offers thank you gifts like the WMOT Member Tee, trucker hats, specialty t-shirts and festival tickets.

Sustaining Members — donors who sign up to automatically donate a set amount to WMOT every month — have the option to select a new thank-you gift every year during the fall fund drive.

Wired In Members — donors who sign up who donate $20+ each month or $240+ annually — receive the following additional benefits:

12 invitations to private, members only Wired In concerts

Option to select a new thank-you gift every year during the fall fund drive

WMOT Membership FAQs

How can I change my membership, contact info, or the amount I’m donating?

You can update your address, email, personal information, donation amount, and how you donate by contacting WMOT Member Services at 615-898-2800 or wmot@mtsu.edu. If you leave a message, we will get back to you in 1 business day.

How can I purchase WMOT merchandise (t-shirts, hats, etc.)?

WMOT merchandise is usually only available as a gift to members to thank them for making all the WMOT music discovery and community service possible. Because we are a nonprofit, it is not fiscally responsible for us to sell merchandise. Current members can make an additional donation and receive additional t-shirts, hats and other gifts. If you are not a current member, please join us today and select your gift!

When will I receive the thank-you gift(s) I selected?

Thank-you gifts are mailed based on their availability and receipt of your payment. Expect your gift(s) to be mailed within 4-8 weeks of your full payment or first installment. Due to packaging and availability, some gifts are mailed separately, and may arrive as far apart as 10 days. If you do not receive all of your gifts by 8 weeks after we received your payment, please contact WMOT Member Services at 615-898-2800 or wmot@mtsu.edu.

Is my donation to WMOT tax-deductible? When will I receive my tax letter?

Yes, as part of the Middle Tennessee State University, WMOT is legally designated as a nonprofit, so donations are tax-deductible. Tax letters are emailed to all donors in January every year. If you need a copy of your tax letter mailed to you, please contact WMOT Member Services at 615-898-2800 or wmot@mtsu.edu. NOTE: Your tax-deductible amount may be impacted by total value of thank-you gifts and benefits you receive. Additionally, donations directed from Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) are not eligible for tax deduction when the donation is dispersed, because they receive a tax deduction when the funds are put into the DAF.

I’m a Wired In Member and Didn’t Receive My Monthly Invitation, what do I do?

WMOT Wired In invitations go out 3-4 weeks before the show. If you didn’t receive your invitation to RSVP for two tickets contact WMOT Member Services at 615-898-2800 or wmot@mtsu.edu .

Your invitation might be going to your spam folder, to avoid this add wmot@wmot.org and wmot@mtsu.edu to your contacts. If you continue to have issues please contact our Member Services.

Can I transfer my Wired In tickets to a non-member?

Wired In is a members only, private show and tickets cannot be transferred.

Can I bring additional guests to a Wired In show?

Wired In Members receive two tickets to each Wired In show. You may bring additional guests by donating $20 per ticket through our Eventbrite platform. When you RSVP for your member tickets you’ll have the option to “Donate” for additional tickets.

Have a question about your membership? Contact our member services at 615-898-2800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email us at wmot@mtsu.edu.

Join our community of supporters, become a WMOT Member today.