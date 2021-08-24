Mondays at 7 p.m. and replays Sunday at 8 a.m.

The Local Brew Daily airs Monday through Friday at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. featuring a song from a different local artist each day. These are typically new or at least recent releases.

The Local Brew Hour is a weekly radio show featuring Middle Tennessee music creators. WMOT's Ana Lee brings you songs and conversations from local artists. The Local Brew Hour airs Sundays at 8 a.m. with a replay Mondays at 7 p.m. on 89.5 WMOT Roots Radio and streaming at wmot.org.