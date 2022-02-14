© 2022 WMOT
Cordovas’ selections of deep-cutting Strange Roots from the American South and beyond, exploring the fringe of the American canon's fabric. Like the mud-covered stilts holding up the grand American Music billboard, Strange Roots Radio digs deep to uncover the sometimes forgotten essence of Roots music: pure American Weirdness. Join Nashville rock 'n' roll band Cordovas as they spin everything from New Orleans Queens to California Hippie Heroes—plus poetry, interviews, and more. Every Sunday at 10 p.m. CT on WMOT Roots Radio.