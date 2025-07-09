Words & Music with Watchhouse

Watchhouse is this week's guest on Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. The duo performed the title track of their latest record 'Rituals', along with "Shape" and "All Around You".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Andrew and Emily discuss the Chapel Hill music scene, their upcoming Ryman tour date, and the making of 'Rituals'.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.