Words & Music with Watchhouse

WMOT
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Watchhouse is this week's guest on Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. The duo performed the title track of their latest record 'Rituals', along with "Shape" and "All Around You".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Andrew and Emily discuss the Chapel Hill music scene, their upcoming Ryman tour date, and the making of 'Rituals'.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.
  • The Old Fashioned
    The Old Fashioned #51
    Some major bluegrass veterans are making moves this year. Members of Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, Leftover Salmon and the Billy Strings band have come together for a one-off supergroup project called Mighty Poplar. We’ve got their first single this week (plus older music from the various members), and boy are you going to love this full album when it drops on March 31. And we start the music this week with the first single from Missy Raines in anticipation of the album Highlander coming in the fall. Known for years as the leader of The New Hip, playing progressive string music, now the band is named Allegheny with a hard core bluegrass mission. Watch for both bands at festivals all over the country this year. Also this week, Bill and the Belles, Chatham Rabbits and the Price Sisters.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Larkin Poe
    Larkin Poe is this week's guest on Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their favorite songs. The duo performed "If God Is A Woman", "Little Bit", and "Mockingbird" from their latest record, Bloom, and reflected on their 15-year journey as a band in an interview with Jessie Scott.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Allison Russell
    Fresh off her Broadway run as Persephone in Hadestown, Allison Russell joins host Jessie Scott for another episode of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of songs from their catalogs. The three-song set included "Persephone", "Eve Was Black", and a tearful "Superlover". Russell also recaps the hectic moments leading up to her 2024 Grammy win, touring with Hozier, and more.
  • Roots Radio News
    The SteelDrivers, At 20, Still Outrunning Bluegrass Conventions
    Craig Havighurst
    It’s hard to believe that Nashville’s SteelDrivers have been making their unique brand of hard-core string band music for nearly twenty years. They were the vehicle through which many of us were introduced to the epic voice of Chris Stapleton, back when he and Mike Henderson co-wrote that band’s high impact debut album of 2008. When Henderson and Stapleton had to move on, the band pulled its greatest trick, growing bigger and building a legacy that’s like nothing else in 21st century bluegrass. In Episode 324 of The String, Craig talks with original members Mike Fleming, bass player and baritone vocal, and Tammy Rogers, the fiddler and harmony singer who now leads the way with the band’s songwriting. We talk about the whole ride, up to the new album Outrun, out now on a revived Sun Records.