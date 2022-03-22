© 2022 WMOT
The Old Fashioned is a weekly bluegrass and old-time program, hosted by Craig Havighurst and Amy Alvey. As they say on the air, The Old Fashioned (yes, named for the world-famous cocktail) stirs up strong spirits with a bit of sugar, a dash of bitters and a twist of zest, telling the ongoing story of traditional music in Americana. With commentary and context to bring their listeners along for the journey, Craig and Amy spin old-time bands, traditional bluegrass, regional folk styles, acoustic blues, and gospel.

    The Old Fashioned #2
    In Old Fashioned #2, Craig and Amy spin new singles by the Po Ramblin’ Boys and Hogslop String Band, an a cappella number from Sad Daddy and Della Mae’s 2021 back-to-bluegrass album Family Reunion. Female bluegrass pioneer Alice Gerard is here, as produced by Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor. The voice of Sierra Ferrell is heart-stopping in a waltz-time ballad. And we get two sides of Vivian Leva and Reiley Calcagno, as a duo and a quartet in their old-time project The Onlies.
    The Old Fashioned #1
    Episode one of The Old Fashioned leans hard into old time with several tracks that include fiddler Tatiana Hargreaves, a classic from Doc Watson off the new 101-song anthology of his career, a stunning ballad from Lee Ann Womack from last year’s IBMA Album of the Year and two tracks recorded live in Nashville by New Zealand born fiddler George Jackson.