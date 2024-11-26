The Old Fashioned #132
Grammy Award season began on Nov. 8 when the nominations were announced. The American Roots categories are looking good, lining up pretty well with my feelings about the best albums released in the past year. This week we spin tracks from all of the Best Bluegrass Album nominees: Brownwyn Keith-Hynes, Billy Strings, Sister Sadie, Dan Tyminski and Tony Trischka. But we know those folks and I want to turn your attention to a newcomer to the show, though certainly not in bluegrass music – Tim Raybon. He’s a Florida native, brother of Marty Raybon and half of the Raybon Brothers, who earned a CMA nomination for Duo of the Year in the late 1990s. Tim’s band soars here with Osborne Brothers style harmonies on an old Dallas Frazier / Doodle Owens song, “Walk Softly On The Bridges.” Also in the mix, folk singer John R. Miller and banjo composer Hillary Hawke, also spun on the show for the first time.
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Sopping The Gravy
Billy Strings - Hellbender
Brownyn Keith-Hynes - "Scotty's Hoedown"
John R. Miller - Half Ton Van
Cahalen Morrison - So It Goes, So It Be
AJ Lee and Brother's Comatose - These Days
Jim and Jesse - Y'all Come
Binkley - New Pot Of Coffee
Sister Sadie - Baby You're Gone
Kenny Baker - Back Up And Push
Tim Raybon Band - Walk Softly On The Bridges
Kyle Tuttle - Not Quite Spring
Ethan Hawkins - Come on Old Paint, Get up that hill
Dan Tyminski - Old Home Place
Del McCoury Band - Jimmie Rodgers Rode A Train
Red Allen - Hello City Limits
Hillary Hawke - Beehive's Chorus
Tony Trischka - Freight Train Blues