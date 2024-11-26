The Old Fashioned #132

Grammy Award season began on Nov. 8 when the nominations were announced. The American Roots categories are looking good, lining up pretty well with my feelings about the best albums released in the past year. This week we spin tracks from all of the Best Bluegrass Album nominees: Brownwyn Keith-Hynes, Billy Strings, Sister Sadie, Dan Tyminski and Tony Trischka. But we know those folks and I want to turn your attention to a newcomer to the show, though certainly not in bluegrass music – Tim Raybon. He’s a Florida native, brother of Marty Raybon and half of the Raybon Brothers, who earned a CMA nomination for Duo of the Year in the late 1990s. Tim’s band soars here with Osborne Brothers style harmonies on an old Dallas Frazier / Doodle Owens song, “Walk Softly On The Bridges.” Also in the mix, folk singer John R. Miller and banjo composer Hillary Hawke, also spun on the show for the first time.

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Sopping The Gravy

Billy Strings - Hellbender

Brownyn Keith-Hynes - "Scotty's Hoedown"

John R. Miller - Half Ton Van

Cahalen Morrison - So It Goes, So It Be

AJ Lee and Brother's Comatose - These Days

Jim and Jesse - Y'all Come

Binkley - New Pot Of Coffee

Sister Sadie - Baby You're Gone

Kenny Baker - Back Up And Push

Tim Raybon Band - Walk Softly On The Bridges

Kyle Tuttle - Not Quite Spring

Ethan Hawkins - Come on Old Paint, Get up that hill

Dan Tyminski - Old Home Place

Del McCoury Band - Jimmie Rodgers Rode A Train

Red Allen - Hello City Limits

Hillary Hawke - Beehive's Chorus

Tony Trischka - Freight Train Blues