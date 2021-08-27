Craig HavighurstMusic News Producer
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Follow him on Twitter: @chavighurst
-
He goes by "Ferg" and he's one of the most interesting and influential creative forces in Nashville, whether you've heard of him or not. David Ferguson grew up in town, connected as a teenager with the great producer Cowboy Jack Clement and learned the mystic arts of recording and producing records. He engineered Johnny Cash's iconic comeback albums with Rick Rubin. He's worked the board or produced for John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and recently become a creative partner at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Records. Now he's made an album of his own, featuring easy country arrangements of classic and favorite songs.
-
Nashville underground legend Greg Garing is performing and curating hard core country music at a charming community general store and cafe on the side of Clarksville Highway north of Nashville.
-
With its announcement Monday that AmericanaFest 2021 will require proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent Covid test for entry into its events, the Americana Music Association became merely the latest show promoter in the nation to do so.
-
Even in a city and an era that rewarded unique and ambitious characters, Tom T. Hall stood out in 20th century Nashville. Rural by upbringing yet as literary minded as a poet or a magazine staff writer, the Kentucky native was a masterful songwriter and artist who infused country music with unusual plotlines, complex humanity, social insight and refined wit.
-
Asheville and Nashville literally rhyme, and that’s nice, but the two music cities do genuinely resonate with one another. As two of the most important hubs of Americana, just five hours apart by car, artists are in constant interchange down Interstate 40, and what’s good for one scene tends to be good for the other. Which brings me to songwriter Aaron Burdett...
-
Recognized with a Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association in 2008, Griffith emerged as the lone female icon from the new Texas songwriting movement that produced Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.
-
East Nashville's J.P. Harris has been a train-hopper, a logger, a shepherd, a honky tonker and a historic home carpenter. Indeed he was getting up from this early morning interview to work on an old home. It's a mix that makes him the most interesting man in roots music. And now, he's turned his attention back to the music that first drew him into country, old-time fiddle and banjo tunes.
-
A dozen of Nashville’s most influential music venues announced Tuesday that they are stepping up their Covid-19 safety protocols for all or most shows in response to the surging caseloads largely caused by the virulent Delta variant of the virus.
-
The veteran Nashville drummer came to town indifferent to country music but with a head full of sophisticated influences. After forging the unique sound of Brazilbilly and backing up Americana stars, John McTigue III gathered colleagues for a wild ride on a drum-centric album that wraps with an original classical string quartet.
-
Craig sits down with his Music City Roots colleague and one of his heroes for a wide-ranging conversation that touches on the 30th anniversary of his debut album Planet of Love, his long-running songwriting relationship with the late lyricist Robert Hunter and his new album Hope.