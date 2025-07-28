The Old Fashioned #165
The great American folk music tradition continues to flourish in New York City, decades after the hootenanny heyday of Greenwich Village in the 1950s and 60s. We were excited to learn that one of the leading voices in today's scene is none other than Woody Guthrie's grandson Cole Quest. And how cool a name is that? He writes and collects songs and plays resophonic guitar and pedal steel. He and his City Pickers, a bluegrass leaning string band, have won praise from No Depression, Glide magazine and the overseas press. On their new album Homegrown, the group adds new life to great songs like John Hartford's "In Tall Buildings," Peter Rowan's "Dust Bowl Children," and Woody's own "Pastures of Plenty." We feature the great "Philadelphia Lawyer," but it comes last, so you have to listen to the whole show (no skipping!). On the way, you'll hear new songs from Rick Faris, Chris Jones, Jessie Smathers, and the hot fiddling duo of Kimber Ludiker and Deannie Richardson. Amy was still on the road but sent in a block of song picks inspired by her hang at the Canadian folk fest and workshop Nimblefingers.
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Open Water
Rick Faris - Can't Sing The Blues No More
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers - How Small of Me
Laurie Lewis - Enough
Kimber Ludiker and Deannie Richardson - New Camptown Races
Mason Via - There Goes Another One
The Boxcars - Ol Lonesome Won't Leave Me Alone
Jessie Smathers - If It Ain't Broke Don't Fix It
Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland - Kern County Breakdown
Bryan McDowell and Mark Schatz - Italy
John Reischmann - Suzanne's Journey
Miles Zurawell - Elk River Blues
Foggy Hogtown Boys - Midnight Special
Colin O'Brien - Billy
Benson - Lover Of The Road
Reno and Smiley - Wreck of the Old 97
Cole Quest and the City Pickers - Philadelphia Lawyer