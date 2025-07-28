The Old Fashioned #165

The great American folk music tradition continues to flourish in New York City, decades after the hootenanny heyday of Greenwich Village in the 1950s and 60s. We were excited to learn that one of the leading voices in today's scene is none other than Woody Guthrie's grandson Cole Quest. And how cool a name is that? He writes and collects songs and plays resophonic guitar and pedal steel. He and his City Pickers, a bluegrass leaning string band, have won praise from No Depression, Glide magazine and the overseas press. On their new album Homegrown, the group adds new life to great songs like John Hartford's "In Tall Buildings," Peter Rowan's "Dust Bowl Children," and Woody's own "Pastures of Plenty." We feature the great "Philadelphia Lawyer," but it comes last, so you have to listen to the whole show (no skipping!). On the way, you'll hear new songs from Rick Faris, Chris Jones, Jessie Smathers, and the hot fiddling duo of Kimber Ludiker and Deannie Richardson. Amy was still on the road but sent in a block of song picks inspired by her hang at the Canadian folk fest and workshop Nimblefingers.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Open Water

Rick Faris - Can't Sing The Blues No More

Chris Jones & the Night Drivers - How Small of Me

Laurie Lewis - Enough

Kimber Ludiker and Deannie Richardson - New Camptown Races

Mason Via - There Goes Another One

The Boxcars - Ol Lonesome Won't Leave Me Alone

Jessie Smathers - If It Ain't Broke Don't Fix It

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland - Kern County Breakdown

Bryan McDowell and Mark Schatz - Italy

John Reischmann - Suzanne's Journey

Miles Zurawell - Elk River Blues

Foggy Hogtown Boys - Midnight Special

Colin O'Brien - Billy

Benson - Lover Of The Road

Reno and Smiley - Wreck of the Old 97

Cole Quest and the City Pickers - Philadelphia Lawyer