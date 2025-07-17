The Next Wave Of Bluegrass Lights Up The Ryman, Earns IBMA Award Nominations

Superstars Alison Krauss and Billy Strings stand out among this year’s IBMA Award nominations, which were announced on Wednesday morning. But a coincidentally timed show at Tuesday’s Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman series went at least as far in telling the story of where the genre is going in 2025. The co-bill featured AJ Lee & Blue Summit and East Nash Grass, artists enjoying their national breakouts and who are both now in the running for major awards in September, when the International Bluegrass Music Association brings its World of Bluegrass convention for the first time to Chattanooga.

East Nash Grass , a group born out of a long-running Monday night residency at Dee’s Lounge in Madison, received its first nomination for Entertainers of the Year, along with veterans Alison Krauss & Union Station, Appalachian Road Show, Billy Strings, and the Del McCoury Band. They’re also up for Instrumental Group of the Year, along with the Strings band, The Travelin’ McCourys, Molly Tuttle’s Golden Highway, and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper.

AJ Lee enjoys her second nomination in two years as Female Vocalist of the Year, alongside Sierra Hull and past winners Krauss, Jaelee Roberts, and Brooke Aldridge. Lee’s band also took a second consecutive nod in the important New Artist of the Year category, which East Nash Grass won in 2024. Lee’s fellow nominees tell us even more about the shifting dynamics of the music. Two-time Fiddle Player of the Year Bronwyn Keith-Hynes has gone solo after stints with Mile Twelve and Golden Highway. Six-time Fiddle Player of the Year Jason Carter made headlines recently by going solo after decades with the Del McCoury Band and Travelin’ McCourys. Both have superb music out on their own, and they’ve become bluegrass music’s Tim and Faith by getting married last year. Rounding out the New Artists are teenage mandolin sensation Wyatt Ellis and North Carolina band Red Camel Collective, themselves a band offshoot from the award-winning leader Junior Sisk.

Keith-Hynes scored another coup as her Grammy-nominated solo record I Built A World made its way into the Album of the Year category, alongside the industry’s heaviest hitters - Krauss for Arcadia, Strings for Highway Prayers, Tony Trischka for Earl Jam, and the hot fiddling duo side project of Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, called Carter & Cleveland.

Flashing back to the night before, the Ryman show proved that the talent is ready for the moment. East Nash Grass swings hard and mines bluegrass for some of its most foundational bluesy elements. On Tuesday night, they mixed sharp originals with plenty of interpretations of under-exposed historic songs. Maddie Denton, not knowing she’d soon be a Fiddle Player of the Year nominee, shone as lead singer on the ballad “Just A Few Old Memories,” and bass player Jeff Partin delivered a nice “I Ain’t Broke, But I’m Badly Bent,” a song made famous by David Grisman. A highlight was a fresh read of the old song “Hop High,” with powerful banjo from Cory Walker and unbridled fiddling and singing by Denton. Walker also played fingerstyle lead on a guitar owned by Earl Scruggs in the gospel song “Let The Church Roll On.” The band will be releasing their third album All God’s Children on August 22.

If East Nash Grass met expectations for their Ryman debut, AJ Lee & Blue Summit exceeded them. Lee grew up playing mandolin and singing in the same California bluegrass scene that gave Molly Tuttle her start. In fact they are old, close friends who spent years in Molly’s family band together before heading off for school and life and separate careers as band leaders, with Lee a few years behind. When she started recording, it was clear Lee’s voice is a rare thing - luminous and velvety and perfectly in tune. It was clear, even as she struggled at first with a broken in-ear monitor, that she brings exactly that vocal command to the stage. While the band lets four different musicians take lead vocals, Lee’s singing is the main event; she could unite the tribes that love Krauss, jazz star Samara Joy , and the throwback pop singer Laufey .

Then there’s the Blue Summit band. Sure the name sounds like it was drawn at random from a bag of bluegrass words, but lord they can play. They found an all-new, low-boogie groove for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band hit “Fishing In The Dark.” They bounced charmingly in a bluegrass bop about a dachshund. Fiddler Jan Purat can go anywhere and do anything and he plays off of Lee’s mandolin well. Most conspicuous though is the presence (and interplay) of two lead acoustic guitarists. (Take that, Billy Strings). On the left was Scott Gates and on the right, Sullivan “Sully” Tuttle, who is, to add to the California family lore, Molly’s younger brother. Sully’s baritone singing and picking on the minor-key gypsy style song “Who Walks In (When I Walk Out)” was a thrill. But the show stopper was a long, adventurous interpretation of the railroad tempo “Glendale Train.” They slipped into a lengthy jam in the sneakiest way, trading ideas, raising the temperature, going quiet and charging back to a fierce finale. This band is rolling like a locomotive.

Anyway, artists like AJ Lee and team and East Nash Grass are walking the path cut by their elders, and the IBMA nominations are an annual reminder of that with their announcements of the new inductees into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. IBMA Executive Director Ken White revealed them: Hot Rize , the quartet of Tim O’Brien (mandolin), Pete Wernick (banjo), Charles Sawtelle (guitar), and Nick Forster (bass), brought smooth vocal harmonies and sharp songwriting to traditional bluegrass while establishing a 1980s bluegrass scene in Colorado that’s been on fire ever since. The Bluegrass Cardinals were a great west coast band formed by Don Parmley in 1974 that played suit-and-tie bluegrass until their disbanding in the late 1990s. Rounding out the inductees is the legacy category selection of Arnold Shultz , the African American fiddler and guitarist who influenced great Kentucky artists Merle Travis and the Father of Bluegrass himself, Bill Monroe.

Sierra Hull, who is nominated once again as Mandolin Player of the Year (she could win her seventh), co-hosted the nominations celebration with SiriusXM Program Director Joey Black. Hull also performed a few numbers with her band, as did the Travelin’ McCourys, the future-looking core of the Del McCoury Band, which is still going strong with their 86-year-old patriarch. Both bands joined new hall of famers Tim O’Brien and David Parmley (son of Don), to close out the event with Monroe’s iconic “I’m Blue, I’m Lonesome.”

Bluegrassers in the 21st century are a lot less lonely than they claim in song. There’s always a youth brigade coming up because it’s a musical community with a farm system. But it’s an especially potent time with a national surge of interest in roots music, the arena-scale success of Billy Strings, and the return to touring by Alison Krauss after a decade of doing other things. The Earl Scruggs Festival (where in disclosure I work as an artist interviewer) already knows it will set an attendance record on Labor Day weekend in North Carolina, thanks in part to AKUS. Molly Tuttle has made a shift toward pop with a new band and sound, so that may make further room for other younger artists. Mr. Monroe didn’t know he was handing us a century-spanning metaphor when he named his band the Blue Grass Boys. This music just never stops growing.

A complete list of IBMA Award nominees follows. The 36th annual awards ceremony will take place September 18 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Learn more about the incoming World of Bluegrass 2025 here .

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

East Nash Grass

The Del McCoury Band

SONG OF THE YEAR

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back - Alison Brown, Steve Martin, Featuring Tim O'Brien

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producers: Alison Brown/Garry West

Label: Compass Records

Big Wheels - Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jerry Cole

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

Coal Dust Kisses - The Grascals

Songwriters: Susanne Mumpower/Jerry Salley

Producer: The Grascals

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

My Favorite Picture of You - Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Songwriters: Darin Aldridge/Brooke Aldridge/Dennis Duff

Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

Label: Billy Blue Records

Outrun the Rain - Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriters: Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Arcadia - Alison Krauss & Union Station

Producer: Alison Krauss & Union Station

Label: Down the Road Records

Carter & Cleveland - Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Earl Jam - Tony Trischka

Producers: Tony Trischka/Lawson White

Label: Down the Road Records

Highway Prayers - Billy Strings

Producers: Billy Strings/Jon Brion

Label: Reprise Records

I Built a World - Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Producers: Brent Truitt/Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Label: Sugar Petunia Records

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Authentic Unlimited

Blue Highway

Sister Sadie

The Del McCoury Band

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

East Nash Grass

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Travelin' McCourys

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Blue Collar Gospel - Jerry Salley Featuring The Oak Ridge Boys

Songwriters: Rick Lang/Bill Whyte/Jerry Salley

Producer: Jerry Salley

Label: Billy Blue Records

Dear Lord - Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Songwriter: Daniel Davis

Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

Label: Billy Blue Records

Even Better When You Listen - Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Songwriters: Rick Lang/Mark BonDurant

Producer: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Label: Billy Blue Records

He's Gone - Jaelee Roberts

Songwriter: Kelsi Harrigill

Producer: Byron House

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

Wings of Love - Authentic Unlimited

Songwriters: Jesse Brock/Stephen Burwell/Jerry Cole/Eli Johnston/John Meador

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Bluegrass in the Backwoods – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriter: Kenny Baker

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

The Drifter – Danny Roberts

Songwriter: Danny Roberts

Producers: Danny Roberts/Andrea Roberts

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

A Drive at Dusk – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jesse Brock

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

Kern County Breakdown – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriter: Buck Owens/Don Rich

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Ralph's Banjo Special - Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown

Songwriter: Ralph Stanley

Producer: Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jason Carter

Red Camel Collective

Wyatt Ellis

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back - Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Tim O'Brien

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producer: Alison Brown/Garry West

Label: Compass Records

A Million Memories (A Song for Byron) - Darin & Brooke Aldridge Featuring Vince Gill

Songwriter: Vince Gill

Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

Label: Billy Blue Records

Cora Is Gone - Bobby Osborne & C.J. Lewandowski Featuring Rob McCoury & Billy Strings

Songwriter: Mac OdellProducer: C.J. Lewandowski

Label: Turnberry Records

Outrun the Rain - Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Jaelee Roberts & Vince Gill

Songwriters: Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Ralph's Banjo Special - Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown

Songwriter: Ralph Stanley

Producer: Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Dan Tyminski

Del McCoury

Greg Blake

Russell Moore

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

AJ Lee

Alison Krauss

Brooke Aldridge

Jaelee Roberts

Sierra Hull

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alison Brown

Gena Britt

Kristin Scott Benson

Ron Block

Tony Trischka

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Todd Phillips

Vickie Vaughn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jason Carter

Maddie Denton

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andy Hall

Jerry Douglas

Justin Moses

Matt Leadbetter

Rob Ickes

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Cody Kilby

Molly Tuttle

Trey Hensley

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Ronnie McCoury

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back - Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Tim O'Brien

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producer: Alison Brown/Garry West

Videographer: Joseph Spence

Label: Compass Records

A Million Memories (A Song for Byron) - Darin & Brooke Aldridge Featuring Vince Gill

Songwriter: Vince Gill

Producer: Jenny Gill

Videographer: Travis Flynn

Label: Billy Blue Records

Big Wheels - Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jerry Cole

Producers: Bryce Free/Kyle Johnson

Videographer: Bryce Free

Label: Billy Blue Records

Gallows Pole - Appalachian Road Show

Songwriter: Traditional arr. Barry Abernathy/Jim VanCleve/Darrell Webb

Producer: Steve Kinney

Videographer: Steve Kinney

Label: Billy Blue RecordsTennessee

Hound Dog - The Grascals

Songwriter: Felice Bryant/Boudleaux Bryant

Producer: Ty Gilpin

Videographer: Nate Shuppert

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

The Auctioneer - The Kody Norris Show

Songwriters: Leroy Van Dyke/Buddy Black

Producer: James Gilley

Videographer: Nate Wiles

Label: Rebel Records

