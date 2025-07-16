Words & Music with Carolyn Wonderland

© 2025 WMOT
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Texas rocker Carolyn Wonderland stopped by the WMOT studio to perform "Texas Girl", "I Ain't Goin Back", and "Truth Is" from her upcoming record of the same name.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Carolyn reflects on being the first female member of John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, the making of 'Truth Is' (produced by Dave Alvin), the Austin music scene, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.
