Sunday at 6:30 a.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m.

A good song tells a story. It resonates deep within our DNA. It’s a catalyst for celebrating, mourning, sharing the news, and empathizing. Each week, SongTellers picks an artist and explores what’s behind these musical vignettes, a deeper dig into who they are and what they wrote. Anna E hosts, Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. and Tuesday evening at 9 p.m.