Liner Notes

The Farmer & Adele are keeping the spirit of the singing cowboy and the great Bob Wills alive and well in Nashville, with their spin on Western Swing music.
First Listen to Jame's McMurtry's new album, The Horses and the Hounds
From Los Angeles to Nashville, Elijah Ocean takes us on his journey to releasing Born Blue.
Katie Cole’s journey from Melbourne, Australia to Los Angeles to Nashville has been fueled by perseverance, talent and definitely some sheer luck.
Paul Thorn released his latest record, Never Too Late to Call on Friday, August 6th. It was recorded at the all-analog Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, and produced by the Grammy Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang.
A blues vocalist and guitarist, Chicago native Lauren Anderson is also a licensed music therapist, new dog mom to Billy, the pandemic pup and today she released her new full length album, Love On The Rocks.
Hear the three tracks from Yola's new album, Stand For Myself playing in rotation at WMOT
Both born in Australia, Alice Beatty and Cameron Potts actually met here in the US for the first time, at a show in New York City for another Nashville…
The Deltaz are brothers John (drums, harmonica, vocals) and Ted Siegel (guitars, vocals). They’ve been mixing up heavy blues and harmony singing with a…