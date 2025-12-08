Words & Music with Sons of the East

Sons of the East are this week's guests for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

The trio performed "It's Alright", "Wish I Knew", "Time Will Tell", and "Pour the Wine" from their record SONS.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Nic, Dan, and Jack discuss touring in the States, their songwriting process, and up-and-coming Australian artists.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes.