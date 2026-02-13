Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes - Live at AmericanaFest 2025

This week's AmericanaFest Day Stage replay features Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes, who performed "Betty's Song" and "Jesus Was a Social Drinker" from Wake The Dead, a collaborative record with Cumbia group ¿Qiensave?

All songs were recorded live at the 2025 AmericanaFest Day Stage in Nashville, TN.

Watch clips from their live performance below, or on our YouTube channel, where you can find the full-length Day Stage livestreams under the "Live" tab.

Stay tuned for more 2025 AmericanaFest replays, Friday at 11 a.m. and on YouTube.

