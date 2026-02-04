Wired In Sessions with Langhorne Slim

Ahead of his January Wired In show at Riverside Revival, Langhorne Slim performed a short set in WMOT's backstage studio.

The set list includes "Rock N Roll", "Dream Come True", "On Fire", and "Dance On Thru", all of which appear on his latest record, The Dreamin' Kind.

Watch the full performance below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from your favorite artists.

Our next Wired In is February 18th at 7:00 p.m., and it's set to be a big one. We'll have Jason Isbell's favorite Jobi Riccio in a solo set that teases her second album, along with the new power duo of Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes.

