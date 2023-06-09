© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roots Radio News

SlideSHOW: John Partipilo Captures Roots On The Rivers

WMOT | By Craig Havighurst
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
Langhorne Slim got down on the ground and sang among the people.
1 of 6  — Roots on the Rivers020.JPEG
Langhorne Slim got down on the ground and sang among the people.
John Partipilo / FR170895 AP
Alison Brown (L) made it a family affair, singing with daughter Hannah as husband Garry West played bass.
2 of 6  — Roots on the Rivers119.JPEG
Alison Brown (L) made it a family affair, singing with daughter Hannah as husband Garry West played bass.
John Partipilo / FR170895 AP
Nashville's Stevie Redstone crushed it on the Local Brew Stage at twilight. The crowd brought him back for a real-deal encore.
3 of 6  — Roots on the Rivers168.JPEG
Nashville's Stevie Redstone crushed it on the Local Brew Stage at twilight. The crowd brought him back for a real-deal encore.
John Partipilo / FR170895 AP
Emily McGill sang with the support of her friend and producer, the legendary Steve Cropper. Not a bad way to kick off the day.
4 of 6  — Roots on the Rivers084.JPEG
Emily McGill sang with the support of her friend and producer, the legendary Steve Cropper. Not a bad way to kick off the day.
John Partipilo / FR170895 AP
Knoxville folk star Cruz Contreras shared some of his new music, backed by his brother Billy on fiddle.
5 of 6  — Roots on the Rivers055.JPEG
Knoxville folk star Cruz Contreras shared some of his new music, backed by his brother Billy on fiddle.
John Partipilo / FR170895 AP
We love The Shootouts, a hot twanging country band from Akron, OH. After their joyful set, they posed for a pic with ROTR co-producer/host and WMOT Program Director Jessie Scott.
6 of 6  — Roots on the Rivers121.JPEG
We love The Shootouts, a hot twanging country band from Akron, OH. After their joyful set, they posed for a pic with ROTR co-producer/host and WMOT Program Director Jessie Scott.
John Partipilo / FR170895 AP

From its opening notes by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Cropper backing up Emily McGill to the closing jams by Cordovas, Roots on the Rivers 2023 was a wonderful time, with a strong turnout, loads of kids, excellent food, and musical revelations. A lot of us were blown away by Stevie Redstone on the Local Brew stage. Under the twinkly lights just after sundown, Stevie rocked the piano with a powerful band (including guitarist Aaron Lee Tasjan) crammed together in a small space. As I predicted, Langhorne Slim moved down from the stage to play for the folks at eye level. Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys In The Campfire were gangly and real, with superb songs, so we’re delighted that Tommy chose to be with us for the release weekend of his album Wronger. We appreciated Alison Brown’s afternoon set, keeping it jazzy for the folks sitting under the shady trees. Laura Cantrell returned to her hometown to perform songs from her new Like A Rose album. Thanks to everyone who came out and who volunteered or contributed to the day in any way.

Find out more about award-winning Nashville photographer John Partipilo here.

Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion.
John Partipilo
/
FR170895 AP
Bee Taylor is a gifted, high-energy performer, and she thrilled from behind the keyboard and the bass guitar.
Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion.
John Partipilo
/
FR170895 AP
Laura Cantrell played songs from her new Like A Rose album with Dominic Davis on bass and Fats Kaplin on guitar.
Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion.
John Partipilo
/
FR170895 AP
WMOT's own Ana Lee introduced Ben de la Cour on the Local Brew Stage, held on Mark Thornton's very cool Nashville Show Truck.
Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion.
John Partipilo
/
FR170895 AP
Tommy Stinson, rock and roll veteran, led his Cowboys In The Campfire in a sundown set of raw boned country music.
Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion.
John Partipilo
/
FR170895 AP
Joe Firstman (L) and guitarist Lucca Soria led Cordovas in a rich and rambling day-closing set.
Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion.
John Partipilo
/
FR170895 AP
The acoustic instrument petting zoo spearheaded by the Country Music Hall of Fame was a hit with everyone.

Roots Radio News
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
See stories by Craig Havighurst