SlideSHOW: John Partipilo Captures Roots On The Rivers

From its opening notes by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Cropper backing up Emily McGill to the closing jams by Cordovas, Roots on the Rivers 2023 was a wonderful time, with a strong turnout, loads of kids, excellent food, and musical revelations. A lot of us were blown away by Stevie Redstone on the Local Brew stage. Under the twinkly lights just after sundown, Stevie rocked the piano with a powerful band (including guitarist Aaron Lee Tasjan) crammed together in a small space. As I predicted, Langhorne Slim moved down from the stage to play for the folks at eye level. Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys In The Campfire were gangly and real, with superb songs, so we’re delighted that Tommy chose to be with us for the release weekend of his album Wronger. We appreciated Alison Brown’s afternoon set, keeping it jazzy for the folks sitting under the shady trees. Laura Cantrell returned to her hometown to perform songs from her new Like A Rose album. Thanks to everyone who came out and who volunteered or contributed to the day in any way.

John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Bee Taylor is a gifted, high-energy performer, and she thrilled from behind the keyboard and the bass guitar.

John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Laura Cantrell played songs from her new Like A Rose album with Dominic Davis on bass and Fats Kaplin on guitar.

John Partipilo / FR170895 AP WMOT's own Ana Lee introduced Ben de la Cour on the Local Brew Stage, held on Mark Thornton's very cool Nashville Show Truck.

John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Tommy Stinson, rock and roll veteran, led his Cowboys In The Campfire in a sundown set of raw boned country music.

John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Joe Firstman (L) and guitarist Lucca Soria led Cordovas in a rich and rambling day-closing set.