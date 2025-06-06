30A Songwriters Sessions with Lilly Winwood

Lilly Winwood rounds out our 2025 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. She performed "Illusionist", "All Things Uncertain", and "Broken Promise".

Winwood also talks about 'Undiscovered Pleasures', living in Nashville, and her 3rd and Lindsley residency in a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup included Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Hayes Carll, and more.