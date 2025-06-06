© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

30A Songwriters Sessions with Lilly Winwood

WMOT
Published June 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Lilly Winwood rounds out our 2025 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. She performed "Illusionist", "All Things Uncertain", and "Broken Promise".

Winwood also talks about 'Undiscovered Pleasures', living in Nashville, and her 3rd and Lindsley residency in a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup included Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Hayes Carll, and more.
Tags
Video Lilly Winwood
Related Content
  • Roots Radio News
    Conversation: Lilly Winwood Claims Her Name On Debut ‘Time Well Spent’
    Craig Havighurst
    “I always tell people I grew up in midair,” says Lilly Winwood with a contemplative laugh. She’s speaking about her bi-continental upbringing between…
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Willi Carlisle
    Willi Carlisle is this week's guest for 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. Carlisle performed the title track of his upcoming album 'Winged Victory', "I Want No Children", and "The Arrangements". Plus, a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about his upcoming tour with Tyler Childers and songwriting process.
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Maggie Rose
    Maggie Rose joins us for this week's 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio in Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. She performed "Only Time Around", "Too Young", and "Vanish" from her record 'No One Gets Out Alive', and reflects on her "year of firsts" in a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott.