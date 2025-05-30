30A Songwriters Sessions with Willi Carlisle

Willi Carlisle is this week's guest for 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Carlisle performed the title track of his upcoming album 'Winged Victory', "I Want No Children", and "The Arrangements".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Carlisle talks about his latest record 'Winged Victory', upcoming tour with Tyler Childers, and songwriting process.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.