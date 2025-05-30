© 2025 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Willi Carlisle

WMOT
Published May 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Willi Carlisle is this week's guest for 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Carlisle performed the title track of his upcoming album 'Winged Victory', "I Want No Children", and "The Arrangements".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Carlisle talks about his latest record 'Winged Victory', upcoming tour with Tyler Childers, and songwriting process.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.
Related Content
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Hayes Carll
    Hayes Carll (and his dog Winnie) join us for another 30A Songwriters Session, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio in Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. Carll performed "You Get It All", "High", and "Beaumont", plus a behind-the-scenes interview.
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Darrell Scott
    Darrell Scott is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "Long Time Gone", "One Hand Upon the Wheel" and "Kentucky Morning", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about about releasing new music through his monthly "New Moon, New Music" series and his latest record The New Modern Hymns.
  • Roots Radio News
    Tyler Childers Goes There, Challenging Fans On Black Lives Matter And The Confederate Flag
    Craig Havighurst
    Country songwriter Tyler Childers is selective about speaking for the public record, and when he does, he lands his punches, leaving people astonished and…