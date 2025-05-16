30A Songwriters Sessions with Hayes Carll

Hayes Carll (and his dog Winnie) join us for another 30A Songwriters Session, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio in Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "You Get It All", "High", and "Beaumont".

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott, Hayes talks about collaborating with The Band of Heathens as Hayes & The Heathens, his recent birthday livestream fundraiser for the California fires relief, and his songwriting process.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, Darrell Scott, Liz Longley and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.