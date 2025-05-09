© 2025 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Darrell Scott

WMOT
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:19 PM CDT

Darrell Scott is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Scott performed "Long Time Gone", "One Hand Upon the Wheel" and "Kentucky Morning", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about covering songs by his heroes on his latest record The New Modern Hymns, working with Malcolm Holcombe, and releasing new music through his monthly "New Moon, New Music" series.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, The Secret Sisters, Gary Louris and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.
Darrell Scott
    30A Songwriters Sessions with The Secret Sisters
    The Secret Sisters joins us for another 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival. The duo performed "Paperweight", "If The World Was a House", and "I've Got Your Back" from their latest record Mind, Man, Medicine. Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here.
    From His Rural Retreat, Darrell Scott Makes A Grassroots Return
    Craig Havighurst
    Darrell Scott emerged in the late 1990s as one of Nashville’s most complete folk/roots artists. He had the butter of James Taylor and the grease of Lowell George in his voice. He could pick numerous instruments like a practiced master. And his songs were stunning from the get go, including his widely-recorded “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” and his crowd favorite “Great Day To Be Alive” on his debut project. Now, Scott lives mostly on a farm two hours from Nashville tending the land and playing 60-80 dates a year. Recently he issued Old Cane Back Rocker, his first studio album since 2016 and his most bluegrass leaning project ever. I road tripped to Darrell’s farm to record this week’s atmospheric conversation.
    Words and Music with Darrell Scott
    Val Hoeppner
    Darrell Scott has been productive during the pandemic, recording and releasing two albums Jaroso and Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams. Scott…