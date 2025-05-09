30A Songwriters Sessions with Darrell Scott

Darrell Scott is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

Scott performed "Long Time Gone", "One Hand Upon the Wheel" and "Kentucky Morning", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about covering songs by his heroes on his latest record The New Modern Hymns, working with Malcolm Holcombe, and releasing new music through his monthly "New Moon, New Music" series.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage. This year's lineup includes Devon Allman, Maggie Rose, The Secret Sisters, Gary Louris and more. New video episodes are posted every Friday.