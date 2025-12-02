Words & Music with Marfa

Marfa is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. The duo performed "American Lonely", "Little Miss Two Time", and "Daisy".

In an interview with Ana Lee, Kellen and Bryce recount their "meet cute" while attending university in Colorado, their Laurel Canyon influences, and their recent signing with Big Machine Records in Nashville.

