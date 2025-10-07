Words & Music with Jade Bird

Jade Bird is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. She performed songs from her latest record 'Who Wants to Talk About Love?', including "Nobody", "Who Wants", and "Save Your Tears".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Jade reflects on her past relationship and how analyzing her parent's relationship informed the album's themes, doubling down on her folk sound, and why live audiences are the best way to test new material.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music video episodes.