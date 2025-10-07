© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Jade Bird

WMOT
Published October 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Jade Bird is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. She performed songs from her latest record 'Who Wants to Talk About Love?', including "Nobody", "Who Wants", and "Save Your Tears".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Jade reflects on her past relationship and how analyzing her parent's relationship informed the album's themes, doubling down on her folk sound, and why live audiences are the best way to test new material.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music video episodes.
Tags
Video Words and MusicJade Bird
Related Content