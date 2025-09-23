© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Adam Wright

WMOT
Published September 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Songwriter Adam Wright is this weeks guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. Adam performed songs from his three-part record Nature of Necessity, including "Whisper Gold", "Yellow Bird", "Heaven When I Die".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Adam talks about writing with Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Robert Earl Keen, and more. Plus, his love for storytelling, cowboys, and his "Denny's menu" of on-stage notes.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music video episodes.
Tags
Video Words and MusicAdam Wright
Related Content
  • Video
    Words & Music with Ketch Secor
    Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show stopped by the WMOT Studio to perform songs from his solo record Story The Crow Told Me. Plus, an interview with Jessie Scott about the early days of Old Crow, meeting Doc Watson, and more.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Webb Wilder
    WMOT's own Webb Wilder joins Jessie Scott for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform acoustic versions of their latest projects. Webb performed "Kick Me When I'm Down", "Coupla Good Moves", and "Puttin' On A Show" from his new record 'Hillbilly Speedball' and chats with Jessie about his radio career and the making of his latest record.
  • Video
    Words & Music with The Shootouts
    Ohio-based band The Shootouts dropped by the WMOT studio for the latest episode of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform acoustic versions of their latest projects. The band performed "Trampoline" and "The Other Side of My Life" from their latest record, Switchback. Plus, a behind-the-scenes interview about recording the new album in Nashville, why they commit to their iconic western stage wear, and why they include covers on their records.