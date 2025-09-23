Words & Music with Adam Wright

Songwriter Adam Wright is this weeks guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects. Adam performed songs from his three-part record Nature of Necessity, including "Whisper Gold", "Yellow Bird", "Heaven When I Die".

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Adam talks about writing with Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Robert Earl Keen, and more. Plus, his love for storytelling, cowboys, and his "Denny's menu" of on-stage notes.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music video episodes.