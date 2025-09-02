Words & Music with Ketch Secor

© 2025 WMOT
Published September 2, 2025

Ketch Secor is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

Joined by Colin Linden on guitar, the duo performed "Busker's Spell", "Old Man River", and "Holes In The Wall" from Secor's solo record Story The Crow Told Me.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Ketch details the early days of Old Crow Medicine Show, meeting Doc Watson, how Nashville has shaped his career, the importance of public broadcasting, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music video episodes.
