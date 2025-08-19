Words & Music with Molly Tuttle

© 2025 WMOT
Published August 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Molly Tuttle is this week's guest for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their latest projects.

Molly performed "The Highway Knows", "Old Me (New Wig)", and "That's Gonna Leave a Mark" from her latest release, 'So Long Little Miss Sunshine'.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Molly talks about the inspiration behind the album art, the record's sonic and lyrical departure, and how public media has helped shape her career.

Watch the full performance and interview above or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more Words & Music video episodes.
