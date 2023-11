Some folks, myself included, love a full band sound. We can get hung up on the idea that more parts and more sound energy is better. But when a solo performer has total command of their instrument and its relationship to their voice, with a unique point of view and excellent songs, the emotional impact can be as large as a symphony. For Public Radio Music Day 2023, our super savvy Program Director Jessie Scott had the confidence to book three out of four artists who’d stand alone on stage, and they affirmed her judgement by blowing away a sold-out crowd at Riverside Revival on Wednesday night.