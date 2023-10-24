Watch WMOT's 2023 Public Radio Music Day Celebration LIVE

Join WMOT in celebrating Public Radio Music Day at Riverside Revival with a FREE livestream from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM CDT. Tune in to NPR Livesessions to watch the live broadcast for FREE, or watch via the web players below.

We have an amazing line up this year with Molly Tuttle, Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys, Phoebe Hunt, and special surprise guest!

This event is sold out, but if you want a chance to get tickets to our next event, consider becoming a member here. Members who pledge $20/month get 2 free tickets to all of our exclusive events and discounts at our annual festivals.