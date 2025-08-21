Wired In Sessions with Ruston Kelly

© 2025 WMOT
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:57 PM CDT

Ahead of his main stage performance at last week's Wired In at Riverside Revival, Ruston Kelly — joined by his dad TK on pedal steel — performed stripped-down versions of songs from his upcoming record Pale, Through the Window, which is set to release September 12th.

The set list included "Half Past Three", "Wayside", and "Twisted Root".

Check out the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find full-length livestreams and more Wired In performances from your favorite artists.

Don't miss out on the 2025 Wired In season. Become a member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.
