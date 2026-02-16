© 2026 WMOT
Watch LIVE: Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes, Jobi Riccio on February 18th at 7:00 p.m. for WMOT's Wired In Series

WMOT
Published February 16, 2026 at 1:24 PM CST

This Wednesday, watch live performances from Jobi Riccio and Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series at Riverside Revival in Nashville, TN.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7:00 p.m.

7:00 pm - Jobi Riccio
8:00 pm - Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes

Tune in to our YouTube page to watch the live broadcast for free, or listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Join us in person. Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly shows. Learn more about becoming a member here.
Related Content
  • Video
    30A Songwriters Sessions with Darrell Scott
    Darrell Scott is this week's guest for our 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida during the 30A Songwriters Festival. He performed "Long Time Gone", "One Hand Upon the Wheel" and "Kentucky Morning", plus a behind-the-scenes interview with Jessie Scott about about releasing new music through his monthly "New Moon, New Music" series and his latest record The New Modern Hymns.
  • Roots Radio News
    Rookie of the Year: A Conversation With Jobi Riccio
    Craig Havighurst
    While there’s no way to measure it, no Americana album debut of last year had more visibility, impact or critical acclaim than Whiplash by Nashville-based, Colorado-raised Jobi Riccio. Jobi’s name was everywhere for months before the record’s release. She played a jam-packed preview show to release her breakout single “For Me It’s You” at Nashville’s Basement in January of last year, eight months before her album date. And when the album did arrive, it received huge acclaim and landed on numerous year-end lists, including ours at WMOT. Craig Havighurst speaks with the artist in an audio feature.
  • Liner Notes
    WMOT CONCERT REPLAY: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley from AmericanaFest 2019
    WMOT's Concert Series Replays features Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley's performance from Americanafest 2019 at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.