Watch LIVE: Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes, Jobi Riccio on February 18th at 7:00 p.m. for WMOT's Wired In Series

This Wednesday, watch live performances from Jobi Riccio and Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series at Riverside Revival in Nashville, TN.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7:00 p.m.

7:00 pm - Jobi Riccio

8:00 pm - Darrell Scott & Rob Ickes

Tune in to our YouTube page to watch the live broadcast for free, or listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Join us in person. Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly shows. Learn more about becoming a member here.