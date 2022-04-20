Now Available, the WMOT App for iOS and Android

WMOT has launched our WMOT app, a new way to experience our independent, American Roots programming. Today the WMOT app is available in the iOS App Store and via Google Play.

The radio app allows listeners to tune into a live stream of WMOT’s programming from anywhere around the world. App users are able to access WMOT’s on-demand content, including recent interviews and performances, such as Wired In, East Iris Sessions, and Finally Friday.

“We’re excited to offer our listeners a new way to experience WMOT’s programming,” said Executive Director Val Hoeppner. “Our new app will make it easier than ever for people to connect with the American roots music they love, whether they’re at home or on the go.”

The WMOT app allows listeners to pause and rewind live audio, view the program schedule, and even wake up to WMOT with the alarm feature.

OTHER APP FEATURES INCLUDE: