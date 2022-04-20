Now Available, the WMOT App for iOS and Android
WMOT has launched our WMOT app, a new way to experience our independent, American Roots programming. Today the WMOT app is available in the iOS App Store and via Google Play.
The radio app allows listeners to tune into a live stream of WMOT’s programming from anywhere around the world. App users are able to access WMOT’s on-demand content, including recent interviews and performances, such as Wired In, East Iris Sessions, and Finally Friday.
“We’re excited to offer our listeners a new way to experience WMOT’s programming,” said Executive Director Val Hoeppner. “Our new app will make it easier than ever for people to connect with the American roots music they love, whether they’re at home or on the go.”
The WMOT app allows listeners to pause and rewind live audio, view the program schedule, and even wake up to WMOT with the alarm feature.
OTHER APP FEATURES INCLUDE:
- Live Streaming of WMOT anywhere you have an internet connection.
- DVR-like controls (pause, rewind, and fast forward). Listeners can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick back up right where they left off. Or rewind to catch anything you might have missed.
- An integrated program schedule for the station.
- A background feature that allows you to browse the web or use other apps while streaming the station.
- On Demand availability for its signature radio shows, including The String, The Local Brew, The List, SongTellers, Strange Roots Radio, The Old Fashioned and Somebody Say Amen.
- Access to the music editorial section of their website.
- Social sharing tools in the player which make it easy to let your network know you’re listening to WMOT.