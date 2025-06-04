Words & Music with Webb Wilder

WMOT's own Webb Wilder joins Jessie Scott for Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform acoustic versions of their latest projects.

Webb performed "Kick Me When I'm Down", "Coupla Good Moves", and "Puttin' On A Show" from his new record 'Hillbilly Speedball' and chats with Jessie about his radio career and the making of his latest record.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.