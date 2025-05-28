© 2025 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with The Shootouts

WMOT
Published May 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Ohio-based band The Shootouts dropped by the WMOT studio for the latest episode of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform acoustic versions of their latest projects. The band performed "Trampoline" and "The Other Side of My Life" from their latest record, Switchback.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Ryan and Emily discuss recording the new album in Nashville, the Ohio music scene, why they commit to their iconic western stage wear, and why they include covers on their records.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.
Tags
Video Words and MusicThe Shootouts
Related Content
  • Video
    Words & Music with Larkin Poe
    Larkin Poe is this week's guest on Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of their favorite songs. The duo performed "If God Is A Woman", "Little Bit", and "Mockingbird" from their latest record, Bloom, and reflected on their 15-year journey as a band in an interview with Jessie Scott.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Allison Russell
    Fresh off her Broadway run as Persephone in Hadestown, Allison Russell joins host Jessie Scott for another episode of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform stripped-down versions of songs from their catalogs. The three-song set included "Persephone", "Eve Was Black", and a tearful "Superlover". Russell also recaps the hectic moments leading up to her 2024 Grammy win, touring with Hozier, and more.
  • The Shootouts
    Roots Radio News
    The Shootouts: From Finally Friday To The Grand Ole Opry
    Craig Havighurst
    One night in the fall of 2015 some friends dressed properly in western wear and played hard core country music for a handful of folks at the late, great Euclid Tavern in Cleveland, OH. It was supposed to be a fun side project for the musicians involved. Now it’s eight years later and the band born that night is about to debut on the Grand Ole Opry. They are The Shootouts, an upbeat, fun-loving honky tonk and western swing four-piece (plus “extended family members”) from Akron that’s made quite a few fans in Nashville and beyond.