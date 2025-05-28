Words & Music with The Shootouts

Ohio-based band The Shootouts dropped by the WMOT studio for the latest episode of Words & Music, where we invite artists to discuss and perform acoustic versions of their latest projects. The band performed "Trampoline" and "The Other Side of My Life" from their latest record, Switchback.

In an interview with Jessie Scott, Ryan and Emily discuss recording the new album in Nashville, the Ohio music scene, why they commit to their iconic western stage wear, and why they include covers on their records.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on NPR Live Sessions, where you can find the full Words & Music archive.